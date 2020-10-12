Leahy tells Barrett at hearing he's worried her confirmation will be harmful for women

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., suggested Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett could be a potential threat to the rights of women and minorities, saying that Americans are worried that should she become a justice on the high court, her presence will set the country back decades.

Leahy made allusions to abortion rights, employment discrimination and voting rights during his opening remarks at Barrett's confirmation hearing on Monday.

AMY CONEY BARRETT HEARING KICKS OFF AS GRAHAM PLEAS FOR CIVILITY, FEINSTEIN VOWS TO GRILL BARRETT ON OBAMACARE

"They're scared that the clock will be turned back to a time when women had no right to control their own bodies and when it was acceptable to discriminate against women in the workplace," Leahy said.

The Democrat went on to claim that there is concern that Barrett would rule in ways that would undo several other forms of equal protection under the law.

"And they're scared that your confirmation will result in the rolling back of voting rights, workers' rights, and the rights of the LGBTQ community to equal treatment," Leahy said. "These aren't just thoughts. These are real-life, implications of decisions made by the court."

Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List, tweeted following Leahy's remarks that there was a degree of irony in him making these remarks to denigrate a working mother.

AMY CONEY BARRETT HEARINGS: 6 THINGS TO WATCH

"Sen. Leahy says he's worried if Judge Barrett is confirmed, we'll go back to a time where women can be discriminated against in the workplace," Dannenfelser said. "Is he unaware of who he is interviewing to fill the vacant seat? A highly-successful working mom of school-age children."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP