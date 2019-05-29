Leading Senate Dem says Pelosi is 'appropriately' dealing with impeachment question

Amid Special Counsel Robert Mueller's comments on the Russia investigation, the Senate Intelligence Committee's vice chair seemed to back away from questions about whether he would support impeachment as well as whether President Trump won fairly in 2016.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., was asked Wednesday on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" as his many of his colleagues called for impeachment proceedings in response to Mueller's comments. "That will be up to the House," he told Fox News host Neil Cavuto when asked about whether he would support impeachment.

"I think Nancy Pelosi has been navigating this appropriately," he said. "She's saying, hey, let's get more information, let's only look at this on a methodical basis and I think that process ought to continue."

Mueller, on Wednesday, reiterated the fact that he was unable to prosecute Trump due to a DOJ rule surrounding charging sitting presidents. It was unclear, however, whether or not he thought Trump was guilty of obstruction.

Mueller also repeated his finding that he didn't have enough evidence to accuse Trump's campaign of conspiracy with the Russians. As Warner noted, he also highlighted Russian efforts to interfere with the 2016 election -- an issue some have used to argue Trump wasn't legitimately elected to the White House.

"Many of your colleagues are intimating or are outright saying that, say what you will of the Russian involvement in 2016," Cavuto noted, "that Donald Trump really isn't not the duly, legitimately-elected president of the United States. And I'm thinking after all this time, they can't let go of that. Do you share that view?"

"Or do you see Donald Trump -- whatever you personally think of him ... as the duly-elected president of this country?" he asked.

Warner responded by saying he wasn't willing to "relitigate" the 2016 election. When pressed on whether Trump won "fair and square," Warner said "he is the elected president of the United States. I'm not here to relitigate."