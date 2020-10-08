Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington DC
Published

Lawsuit against DC mayor’s COVID crackdown on Baptist church draws 34 senators’ backing: report

“The Mayor’s selectiveness in determining which gatherings are permitted is unacceptable & violates the First Amendment & the Religious Freedom restoration Act,” one senator wrote

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 7

More than 30 U.S. senators have joined a lawsuit filed against coronavirus limits placed on a Washington, D.C., Baptist church by the city’s mayor, according to a report.

Mayor Muriel Bowser – who gained national attention by ordering the words “Black Lives Matter” painted in the street outside an Episcopal church near the White House that was visited by President Trump in June – has prohibited a different church, the historic Capitol Hill Baptist Church on A Street, from holding outdoor services in the city, citing efforts to slow the spread of the virus.

But earlier this month the Department of Justice sided with the church, claiming it was being blocked from outdoor worship even though the city has seen other outdoor gatherings, such as peaceful protests.

DOJ BACKS CAPITOL HILL BAPTIST CHURCH EFFORTS TO HOLD SERVICES IN DC

The U.S. government argued in a brief that, "While a local government has significant discretion to decide what measures to adapt to meet a public health threat, the Free Exercise Clause of the Constitution requires that, whatever level of restriction it adopts, government must treat religious gatherings the same as comparable nonreligious gatherings."

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., tweeted that he was joining a group of Senate colleagues in supporting an amicus brief in the case, filed by U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Scott’s Twitter message included some criticism directed at Bowser.

Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C., speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2020. (Getty Images)

Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C., speaks during a news conference in Washington, D.C., June 25, 2020. (Getty Images)

“The Mayor’s selectiveness in determining which gatherings are permitted is unacceptable & violates the First Amendment & the Religious Freedom restoration Act,” Scott wrote.

In his message announcing his legal filing, Wicker wrote that Capitol Hill Baptist Church was “fighting for fair treatment in our nation’s capital.”

The church wanted its complete 850-member congregation to be able to attend outdoor services but has been prohibited from doing so because of the mayor’s limit of 100 people for outdoor gatherings.

In supporting the church, the Justice Department noted that protests held in the city have sometimes attracted thousands of people – yet have been held unimpeded.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In addition to Wicker, the amicus brief was signed by U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., John Cornyn, R-Texas, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., John Thune, R-S.D., John Barrasso, R-Wyo., James E. Risch, R-Idaho, Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, John Boozman, R-Ark., John Hoeven, R-N.D., Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Rand Paul, R-Ky., Tim Scott, R-S.C., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Bill Cassidy, R-La., James Lankford, R-Okla., Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Steve Daines, R-Mont., David Perdue, R-Ga., Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Ben Sasse, R-Neb., John Kennedy, R-La., Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., Mitt Romney, R-Utah, Mike Braun, R-Ind., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Rick Scott, R-Fla., and Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.

Fox News’ Jake Gibson contributed to this story.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election