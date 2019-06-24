Lawmakers unveil bill to make airport screening easier for wounded vets

Lawmakers unveiled a bill last week that would make Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening faster and easier for wounded and disabled veterans in an effort to "remedy concerns" injured veterans have when traveling through the nation's airports.

The bipartisan bill, titled “Veterans Expedited TSA Screening Safe Travel Act” or the “VETS Safe Travel Act,” was introduced last week by Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.

“America’s veterans face many challenges when they return home from combat, the least of which should be airport security screenings,” Gosar told Fox News. “The VETS Safe Travel Act will ensure that certain disabled veterans will have less intrusive security screenings when going through TSA.”

The bill is co-sponsored by Reps. Ann Kirkpatrick, D-Ariz., Andy Harris, R-Md., Davis Rouzer, R-N.C., Greg Pence, R-Ind., Greg Steube, R-Fla., Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Doug LaMalfa, R-Calif., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla.

The bill would apply to veterans with disabilities such as limb loss, blindness or paralysis, and who require the use of a wheelchair and a prosthetic or assistive device to aid mobility. The legislation “seeks to remedy” concerns veterans could have regarding the potential removal of prosthetic limbs in crowded airport spaces.

The bill also would make qualified veterans eligible to apply for TSA pre-check free of charge—a benefit similar to what is already offered to active duty servicemen and women.

The legislation has been endorsed by the Wounded Warrior Project, Honor Flight Network, Disabled American Veterans, and Paralyzed Veterans of America.

It is expected to be taken up by both the House Homeland Security Committee and the House Veterans Affairs Committee.