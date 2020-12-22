Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coronavirus
Published

These lawmakers are refusing COVID-19 vaccine until health care workers, seniors get it

They it's inappropriate to receive inoculation before workers on the front lines of pandemic and seniors

By Vandana Rambaran | Fox News
close
Omar shades fellow 'Squad' member AOC for getting COVID-19 vaccine before frontline workersVideo

Omar shades fellow 'Squad' member AOC for getting COVID-19 vaccine before frontline workers

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar slams lawmakers including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for getting coronavirus vaccines ahead of the elderly and frontline workers.

A bipartisan group of lawmakers plans to delay getting the COVID-19 vaccine -- which became available to congressional leaders last week -- until all health care workers and people over the age of 65 have had a chance to receive it. 

TULSI GABBARD AND RASHIDA TLAIB ONLY HOUSE DEMS WHO VOTED AGAINST COVID RELIEF: HERE'S WHY

Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii; Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J.; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; and incoming Rep.-elect Nancy Mace, R-S.C.; indicated they believe it's inappropriate to receive the inoculation when so many front-line workers struggling to contain the spread of the virus still haven't.

Gabbard has urged her colleagues under the age of 65 to stand down. 

"I had planned to get the vaccine but will now stand in solidarity with our seniors by not doing so until THEY can. I urge my colleagues who are under 65 and healthy to join me," Gabbard said in a post on Twitter Monday. 

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who is one of the youngest members of Congress at age 31, shared a video online of herself receiving the vaccine and explaining the procedure to her constituents. 

Fellow Squad member Omar, however, said getting the treatment before other essential workers would be "shameful."

AZAR, FAUCI RECEIVE MODERNA'S COVID-19 VACCINE

"It would make sense if it was age, but unfortunately it’s of importance and it’s shameful. We are not more important [than] frontline workers, teachers, etc., who are making sacrifices every day. Which is why I won’t take it. People who need it most, should get it. Full stop," Omar, whose father died of the coronavirus, said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Paul, who contracted the virus and recovered, said it would be "inappropriate for me -- who has already gotten the virus/has immunity -- to get in front of elderly/healthcare workers."

The attending physician of the U.S. Congress, Brian Patrick Monahan, administered the vaccine to several lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., last week. 

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the start of the pandemic in March, at least 42 members of Congress have tested positive for the virus.

Vandana Rambaran is a reporter covering news and politics at foxnews.com. She can be found on Twitter @vandanarambaran
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election