Colorado Rep. Boebert decries 'senseless violence' in Boulder

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., was one of several lawmakers who expressed concern following reports that police had responded to an active shooter situation at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on Monday.

The Boulder Police Department urged the public to avoid the area as they responded to a report of an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive. It’s unclear how many people were injured during the incident.

Boebert, a controversial first-term congresswoman and gun rights advocate, spoke out against what she described as "senseless violence."

"As we continue to hear the news coming out of Boulder, I’m praying for the police, first responders, and those affected by this tragedy," Boebert said in a statement. "May God be with us as we make sense of this senseless violence, and may we unify and not divide during this time."

Boebert is a native of Rifle, Colorado and the owner of Shooters Grill, a gun-themed restaurant. She drew scrutiny in recent months after stating a desire to carry a firearm on the House floor. In February, police confirmed that she was granted a concealed carry permit in Washington D.C.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, said he was "closely monitoring" the situation.

"Like my fellow Coloradans, I am closely watching unfolding events at King Soopers in Boulder," Polis said. "My prayers are with our fellow Coloradans in this time of sadness and grief as we learn more about the extent of the tragedy."

Colorado Sens. John Hickenlooper and Michael Bennet also said they were monitoring reports on the incident.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Biden has been briefed on the situation.

Two police officers were seen escorting a shirtless man out of the grocery store in handcuffs. The man had blood running down his leg.

Video from the scene showed a massive law enforcement presence, including SWAT teams and police helicopters. Police were heard announcing that the building was surrounded and that "you need to surrender."

A witness told FOX 31 Denver that they heard something that sounded like fireworks as they checked out at the grocery store. The witness said they saw an individual wearing tactical gear and carrying an "AR-15 style weapon."

