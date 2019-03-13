Lawmaker sounds warning after illegal immigrant is accused of killing California woman

Texas lawmaker Louie Gohmert said Wednesday that efforts to deport illegal immigrants are futile as long as the border remains “porous,” arguing that those illegals just “come right back” in.

Speaking to Fox News’ Todd Starnes, the Republican congressman recalled his time as a state district judge. He said he saw repeat offenders who, despite being sentenced to prison time, would show again in his courtroom after being picked up and deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“When you have a porous border, that’s what’s going to happen. You can deport the worst gang member. You can take the people that are the biggest threat to humanity and make them go across the border, but if it's porous, they can just go to another spot and come right back across. It is insane.”

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WITH CRIMINAL HISTORY ARRESTED IN CALIFORNIA WOMAN’S MURDER

Gohmert 's comments come just days after police in California arrested an illegal immigrant in connection with the slaying of 59-year-old Bambi Larson.

Authorities in San Jose said that the suspect, 24-year-old Carlos Eduardo Arevalo Carranza, was arrested several times on violence and drug charges between 2013, when he was first deported, and January of this year.

Despite having six detainer requests placed on him by ICE, Carranza was never deported.

PELOSI WORKS TO DERAIL BID TO SPARE TRUMP BORDER EMERGENCY REBUFF

Said Gohmert: “The most compassionate thing we can do for people in Mexico and Central America is totally secure our border. Build a wall, barriers where we need them. Totally secure the border and then it will cut off the tens of billions of dollars going every year to the drug cartels that they’ve been used to corrupt officials and corrupt law enforcement.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gohmert said he was also “disappointed” with several lawmakers who refuse to back President Trump’s decision to declare a national emergency over conditions at the southern border.

“He has that kind of discretion.”

Gohmert said Congress had no issue backing past presidents' national emergencies. Conditions at the border, he said, merit such a declaration now.