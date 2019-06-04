Laura Ingraham: The UK needs to follow Trump's lead

Could the UK benefit from following the lead of President Trump?

Fox News' Laura Ingraham thinks its citizens could and said that Trump's visit across the pond could enlighten people to see that what is 'making America great again' could get the United Kingdom on the same path.

"The timing of Trump's appearance here, with all of the regal traffic, could not have come in a better time. It's a reminder of what's possible when leaders heed the call of their people. Stood against the tide of climate hysteria, burdensome taxes and regulation, and unresponsive international bureaucracies," Ingraham said Monday on "The Ingraham Angle" live from London.

Trump kicked off his overseas visit meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace and later touring Westminster Abbey. He also sparred with one of his biggest British critics, London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Ingraham discussed the Brexit situation that stalled out over the past three years and made a case for why Trump is supporting the people who voted to leave the European Union.

"He's supporting Brexit, not because he wants to meddle in the British people's affairs, but because he knows an independent Britain, truly independent, will be a better trading partner with the U.S. And in the end, it will lead to a stronger America, a stronger Britain, and a stronger alliance," Ingraham said.

The host promoted independence and President Trump's policies to Britain against the "false promises of globalism."

"Trump is reminding our cousins that a nation that is not truly sovereign and free won't be a nation for long. Through strength and broad-based prosperity will only come to a nation that is independent and sovereign," Ingraham said.

"And for those who bristle at Trump's brashness, I say get over it. The resistance won't admit it, but he's getting results for the people back home. And if Britain rejects the false promise of globalism and listens to their people, they can be great again too."

Fox News' Judson Berger contributed to this report.