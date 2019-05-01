Laura Ingraham: 'Preposterous' to believe Barr tried to 'fundamentally distort and misrepresent' Mueller report

Laura Ingraham, the host of “Ingraham Angle”, said it’s “preposterous” to believe that Attorney General Bill Barr would try to “fundamentally distort and misrepresent” Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report that he knew will be released to the public.

“We have in Special Counsel Mueller someone who has worked in law enforcement at the highest levels for decades. We have someone in Bill Barr who has worked at the highest levels of the legal profession both as a CEO and former attorney general and so forth for decades. Both men have enormous experience in dealing with really complex matters,” Ingraham said on “America's Newsroom” just minutes before Barr’s testimony.

“But the idea that Bill Barr set about to fundamentally distort and misrepresent a 448-page report that he knew would be almost in its entirety released except for redactions that were agreed upon. The idea he would set about to do that, ruin his entire career and be roundly ridiculed, is preposterous,” she added.

AG WILLIAM BARR TESTIFIES BEFORE SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE OVER MUELLER REPORT HANDLING -- LIVE BLOG

Ingraham went on to say the focus should be put on the fact that when Barr pressed Mueller whether he thought his letter was inaccurate, Mueller said he didn’t. “He felt that the media coverage of the letter was misinterpreting the investigation, according to officials,” she said.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday evening that Mueller contacted – in a letter and phone call – the attorney general to let him know that his summary “did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance” of the Russia investigation report.

“I think if Mueller thought that this investigation was being distorted in its synopsis by Barr, Bob Mueller is a big boy, he could have come out and issued a very public statement. He did not do that. One of the other members of the merry band of investigators decided to leak this letter right before Barr comes up to testify,” Ingraham continued.

“So as somebody who happens to have known Bill Barr for decades and myself worked at pretty high levels in the legal profession, I find the reporting on this and much of the commentary on this to be harmful and frankly very disturbing.”

DEMOCRATIC SENATORS CALL FOR DOJ INSPECTOR GENERAL TO INVESTIGATE BARR’S HANDLING OF THE MUELLER REPORT

Ingraham added that the Barr hearings won’t about ensuring the truth is uncovered to the American people and is instead about scoring political points.

“What the American people have to understand this really isn't about the quest for the truth. This is about the 2020 election, scoring political points, and trying somehow to tar the reputation of a man who has served with dignity and the utmost ethical understanding of the American legal system for decades,” she said.

“This is what Washington, D.C. has become, a smear machine of good people. If you're connected to Donald Trump in any way, they not only want to smear you, they want to make sure you never work again.

“That's how bad it is. So people out there claiming that Barr is spinning or misrepresenting, we have to take a breath here and look at this situation in its entirety where a president was targeted early on erroneously by a fake dossier, funded by Hillary [Clinton], to begin this entire investigation. People lose sight of how disturbing that initial fact is and we end up today with all the histrionics surrounding.”