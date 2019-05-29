Laura Ingraham says Mueller 'attempting to resuscitate the corpse' of his report'

Is Special Counsel Robert Mueller trying to get back in the good graces of the Washington elite?

Fox News' Laura Ingraham says he is and criticized Mueller and former FBI Director James Comey for their actions against President Trump, reacting to Mueller's news conference Wednesday.

MUELLER NEWS CONFERENCE PUTS NEW IMPEACHMENT PRESSURE ON PELOSI

"The 'deep state' set candidate Trump up after it became obvious that he was going to win the nomination because they were terrified of even the remote prospect of an outsider becoming president of the United States," Ingraham said during her opening monologue on "The Ingraham Angle" Wednesday night.

Ingraham compared Mueller's news conference to Comey's 2016 news conference where he addressed the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails prior to the presidential election, irking Clinton's supporters.

"Exonerating Mrs. Clinton was an essential step to stopping Trump, but it didn't work. But now, Mueller comes along in his final bow and is attempting to resuscitate the corpse that was his report," Ingraham said.

The Fox News host criticized Mueller specifically for saying, "If we had had a confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime we would have said so."

Nevertheless, some Democrats are putting pressure on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to go forward with impeachment proceedings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham said that Mueller and Comey's news conferences were attempts to get back in the good graces of the Washington establishment and that they were "embarrassed" to have lost to Trump.

"Both men are lifelong products of the Washington legal establishment that, at its core reviled a man such as Trump," Ingraham said. "To be defeated or even embarrassed by a man who they believed is as uncouth and undignified as Trump and his supporters? That's unthinkable."