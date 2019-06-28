Laura Ingraham: Dems live in 'alternate universe' of socialism and 'other people's money'

Fox News' Laura Ingraham accused Democrats on Thursday night of living in an "alternate universe" constructed on socialism and "other people's money."

Ingraham added that Democrats' lack of a "connection to the American people" was evident in Wednesday's first of two Democratic presidential debates in Miami.

Ingraham, in her monologue on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," said Democrats seem to have adopted a "slash and burn" strategy heading into the 2020 election.

"They completely misread the results of the last election and have adopted essentially a slash-and-burn strategy toward almost every American tradition and common-sense understanding of economics and governance," Ingraham said.

"The Democrats lack substance, know-how, pragmatism, charisma, credibility, and a connection to the American people," she added.

The Fox News host ripped the candidates for promising free health care, including to illegal immigrants, and free college.

"Universal child care for every baby ages zero to five," Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said after the debate on NBC stations. "Universal technical school, two-year college and four-year college for everybody who wants to give it a try."

"They still think there's enough rich people to cover trillions and trillions of dollars in new spending," Ingraham said.

"I'd like to go back and see the grades of these people and what they got in Economics 101. If they even took economics at all."

Ingraham claimed the Democratic candidates live in an "alternate universe."

"The Democrats, though, have been on a perpetual break since 2016 -- a break from reality," she said. "And the American people will likely let them stay in their alternate universe where socialism works and you never run out of other people's money."