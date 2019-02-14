Late Rep. John Dingell hailed at service as ‘Mr. Michigan’

John Dingell, the record-long serving congressman who died last week, is being remembered at his funeral service in Washington as “Mr. Michigan” and a fierce defender of the state.

Former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio are among the scheduled speakers paying tribute to the Michigan Democrat.

DINGELL REMEMBERED BY FELLOW LAWMAKERS

The 92-year-old Dingell served 59 years in Congress, longer than anyone else in U.S. history.

Rep. Fred Upton followed Dingell as chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee. Upton, a Michigan Republican, recalled Dingell’s famous remark about the committee: “If it moves, it’s energy. If it doesn’t it’s commerce. We had the world.”

About 800 people attended a separate funeral Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan, where Dingell lived.