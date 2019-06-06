Lara Trump unfazed by 2020 polls putting Trump behind Dems in Texas, Michigan

President Trump's 2020 campaign senior adviser and daughter-in-law, Lara, said there are no worries about new polls raising some questions about his re-election prospects.

Lara Trump said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum” that, looking back at his battle against Hillary Clinton in 2016, it's clear that polls don’t mean much.

“It’s very early, the election is not tomorrow,” she said. Polls “have never been accurate when it comes to Donald Trump.”

A new poll in reliably red Texas showed former Vice President Joe Biden – the clear frontrunner right now in the Democratic presidential nomination race – with a slight edge over Trump in a hypothetical 2020 showdown.

In Texas, the Quinnipiac survey suggested Biden had a 48 percent-to-44 percent advantage over Trump, MacCallum noted.

The last Democrat to win Texas in a presidential election was Jimmy Carter in 1976.

Wednesday’s release of the Quinnipiac University poll comes one day after a survey in Michigan indicated both Biden and independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont – another leading Democratic nomination contender – both held double-digit leads over Trump.

Michigan is one of three Rust Belt states – along with Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – making up the traditional Democratic "blue wall" in presidential elections that Trump narrowly captured in 2016. The president edged out Clinton in Michigan by less than 11,000 votes out of more than 4.7 million cast, becoming the first GOP candidate to carry the state since George H.W. Bush in 1988.

The new poll in Michigan was conducted by the Glengariff Group.

