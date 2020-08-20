Lara Trump open to having Biden accuser Tara Reade speak at RNC: 'Why not?'

Trump campaign adviser Lara Trump, the president's daughter-in-law, told "The Story" Thursday she is open to discussions with Tara Reade, the woman who accused Democratic nominee Joe Biden of sexual assault, about speaking at next week's Republican National Convention.

"I haven't spoken directly to her, but that certainly is a conversation that we could have, absolutely," Trump told host Martha MacCallum. "Why not?"

TARA READE SPEAKS OUT ON DEMOCRATIC CONVENTION, SAYS PARTY 'COMPLICIT' IN 'GASLIGHTING' SURVIVORS

In March, Reade claimed Biden had assaulted her in 1993, when he was a senator from Delaware and she was working as one of his staffers. She had previously come forward in April 2019 with seven other women who accused the former vice president of inappropriate touching.

Both Biden and his campaign have repeatedly denied Reade's claims, with the candidate saying in a written statement, "This never happened."

"They should start out with the presumption they are telling the truth, then you have to look at the circumstances and the facts," Biden told MSNBC in a May 1 interview regarding the merits of sexual misconduct accusations, but added that, in Reade's case, "There’s so many inconsistencies."

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital published Thursday, Reade claimed Democrats are "pretending that they're the upholders of the 'Me Too' movement like a shield but meanwhile, some of their main Democratic elites, some of the main powerful people involved with the party are actually perpetrators themselves.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And it's this denial, collective denial and gaslighting of survivors, that's been so concerning to me," Reade added.

At the time of the inappropriate touching allegations, Biden released a video in which he said, “Social norms are changing. I understand that, and I’ve heard what these women are saying. Politics to me has always been about making connections, but I will be more mindful about respecting personal space in the future. That’s my responsibility and I will meet it.”

Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.