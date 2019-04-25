Joe Biden would be 'most sane' Democrat running for president, Lara Trump says

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is expected to announce his 2020 presidential candidacy Thursday, would instantly become the most “sane” candidate in the Democratic field, Lara Trump said Wednesday.

President Trump’s daughter-in-law, who also serves as a senior adviser to his 2020 re-election campaign, shared her views on Fox News' "Hannity."

“He certainly right now seems to look the most sane out of the candidates that we have seen,” Trump told host Sean Hannity, referring to Biden.

But Trump said Biden may have a tough time making it through his party's primary process on the way to the nomination and also addressed the rest of the field, which she described as “radically far left.”

“If Joe Biden gets in the race let's see if he makes it," Trump said. "The number of candidates that are so radically far left now in this field is unbelievable. So I don't know, maybe Joe Biden doesn't stand a chance. Maybe they are looking for somebody so far outside of the norm -- which is crazy to me. I don't think the American people will get behind somebody like this."

Trump, 36, a native of North Carolina who has been married to the president's son Eric Trump since 2014, said she believes her father-in-law will win reelection easily in 2020. She also addressed remarks by U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., that convicted criminals such as the Boston Marathon bomber should be allowed to vote.

Sanders has been under scrutiny since making the comments Monday during a CNN Town Hall event.

“And then you have, as you were just talking about, Bernie Sanders suggesting that someone who would use an event that is such a tradition in America like the Boston Marathon ... as an opportunity to maim and murder scores of people, including children, Sean, and these individuals should be allotted a right to vote?” Trump said.

“Are you kidding me? It's crazy that we are even talking about this.”