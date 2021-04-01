Expand / Collapse search
Lara Trump on Facebook removing her interview with father-in-law: Big Tech wants to 'erase' Donald Trump

Any future content with Donald Trump's 'voice' will be removed, per Facebook's email to Lara Trump

Lara Trump said that Big Tech is trying to "erase" Donald Trump Thursday on 'Fox & Friends,' after Facebook removed a video of her interviewing the former President. 

FACEBOOK REMOVES VIDEO OF TRUMP INTERVIEW WITH DAUGHTER-IN-LAW LARA TRUMP

LARA TRUMP: It’s so crazy, and I know that people that dislike Donald Trump might celebrate this and think 'well this is great, we don’t want to hear from him anyway.' Every American should be outraged by this, because today it's Donald Trump; tomorrow, it could be you.

...

The fact that they can just say, 'nope, we’re not gonna put up a video of the President of the United States, the Former President of the United States''...should terrify every single American.

...

This is not the country we want to live in. This is something that happens in communist countries, guys. But, I think the message here is they want to erase Donald Trump. They want you to forget he ever existed. They don’t want you to see him, they don’t want you to hear from him. Look away, move on, shut up and go on about your lives, forget Donald Trump existed. This is really scary stuff.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

