Lara Trump dismisses Bernie Sanders' call for president to release tax returns, knocks Buttigieg

President Trump’s 2020 senior campaign advisor and daughter-in-law Lara Trump responded to presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders asking the president to release his tax returns Monday during a Fox News Town Hall and took aim at newly declared presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

“Oh my gosh. We're back to the tax returns,” Trump said on “The Story with Martha MacCallum.”

"Hey, President Trump, my wife and I just released 10 years. Please do the same. Let the American people know," Sanders said on Fox News.

Lara Trump dismissed the call, saying voters were not concerned with the issue in 2016.

“He is still not releasing his tax returns. The people in 2016 of this country did not care about it. I don't think they care about it now,” she said.

Lara Trump also attacked Buttigieg, the rising Democrat and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who officially jumped into the presidential race this past weekend.

“How horrible that a presidential candidate, someone who wants to run our country, is talking about not making America great. I actually don't understand the strategy with that,” Trump told Martha MacCallum.

Trump was reacting to Buttigieg’s speech Sunday where he took on the president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan.

“And that's why I'm here today. To tell a different story than 'Make America Great Again,’” Buttigieg said Sunday.

“Because there is a myth being sold to industrial and rural communities: the myth that we can stop the clock and turn it back.”

“I wholeheartedly disagree with everything he said, and especially, again, as someone who wants to be the president of our country, to say that he doesn't want it to be great, ‘Make America Great’ is a myth. It's not a myth if it's working, and it's working every single day,” Trump said.

