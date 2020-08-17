Lanny Davis warns Trump will be ‘dragged out’ of White House if necessary in Twitter rant

Lanny Davis, who once represented former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, warned President Trump will be “dragged out” of the White House if necessary in a Twitter rant Monday evening.

Davis, who represented Cohen and had been a long-time Clinton confidant, having served as a special counsel and a spokesman to former President Bill Clinton, slammed Trump in a series of tweets Monday evening.

“Bulletin to @realDonaldTrump — You can huff. You can puff. You can bluff as many times as you want, blowing smoke that the election is rigged, lying about rigged mailed votes and blatant efforts to corrupt US Postal system to suppress votes: IT JUST DOESN’T MATTER,” Davis tweeted Monday evening.

“Because...On January 20, 2021, at about 12:01 pm, if you are not voluntarily gone from the WH, you will be dragged out. And maybe waiting for you at the WH door: members of NYPD, sent by Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance, Jr. and they will have shackles and handcuffs.”

Davis added: “Bye bye @realDonaldTrump."

It is unclear what prompted Davis' tweets on Monday, but Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance last month subpoenaed the president's tax records.