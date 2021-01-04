Lankford presses lingering 'questions' regarding 2020 presidential election 'need to be answered'

There are lingering "questions" about the 2020 presidential election results that need to be "answered," Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said on Monday.

"As far as what we are trying to do, none of us are trying to overthrow an election. We are trying to say, 'Hey, there are still lots of questions from millions of people out there, and we think those questions need to be answered,' so we are asking for a pause," Lankford told "Outnumbered Overtime."

Lankford said that the GOP senators challenging election results want 10 days to investigate them.

"Give it 10 days, pull a commission together quickly like what was done in 1877 when there were three states challenged then, pull this 15-member commission together, give it 10 days to pull the results back, and then give it back to the states."

House Republicans are growing concerned that if Republican senators don’t object to at least three states during the Jan. 6 certification of the presidential election results, the effort will be "worthless," sources told Fox News.

Last month, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was the first Republican senator to commit to objecting to the election results, specifically in Pennsylvania, while a group of GOP senators led by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Saturday said they would object to the certification unless there was an emergency 10-day audit of the results by an electoral commission.

But House Republican sources told Fox News Sunday that there is a growing concern that the Republican senators will not object to enough states to make a difference in the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, which has been called in favor of President-elect Joe Biden since November.

Two House Republican officials told Fox News that more than 100 GOP House members will object to the election results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada and Wisconsin.

"If the Republican senators don’t object to enough states, the entire effort on Jan. 6th is worthless," a House Republican official told Fox News. "To have any chance of impacting the outcome of the 2020 election, the Republican senators must join Republican House members in objecting at least three states and ideally all six states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

"If Republican senators only object to one state, Joe Biden will undoubtedly secure enough electoral votes to become president," the official continued, adding that "the pressure really is on the Republican senators like Ted Cruz to join House Republicans here."

"If they don’t, it will be a great disappointment to the president, their constituents, and ensure a Joe Biden victory," the official said.

Lankford pressed that the inauguration of the president has to be conducted on Jan. 20, according to the United States Constitution.

"The two things that are certain in the Constitution and the law, we have to have an inauguration on the 20th of January, and the states have to make the decision," Lankford said.

"That is not Congress’ job, that’s the state’s job. But, we do think there is information that has not been addressed, and we should pause and be able to address that, because these issues are not going away. For the sake of the country coming together at the end of the election, let’s address these issues now."

