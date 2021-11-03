Expand / Collapse search
©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti tests positive for COVID-19 on Scotland trip

Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar confirmed that the mayor was in Glasgow

By Associated Press | AP Newsroom
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who is on a trip to the U.N. climate conference in Scotland, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his office said in a posting on his official Twitter account.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti speaks a press conference at the new West Gates at Tom Bradley International Terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Monday, May 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

"He is feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated," his office said in a tweet.

The tweet did not specify the location of the hotel, but Garcetti spokesman Alex Comisar confirmed that the mayor was in Glasgow.

FILE - Joe Biden walks with Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti at a campaign event at United Firefighters of Los Angeles City on January 10, 2020 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Garcetti's office did not immediately disclose any additional information.

