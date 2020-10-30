LA Mayor Eric Garcetti slammed for promoting $20 discount on parking tickets as financial relief during COVID

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is facing intense backlash for promoting a $20 discount on parking tickets as a form of financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Garcetti announced a new program Friday called, “Early Pay L.A.,” that will offer a discount on parking citations that are paid within 48 hours, according to a local CBS affiliate.

“My administration will continue to do everything possible to support Angelenos through the unprecedented challenges we face,” Garcetti said. “COVID-19 has dealt a devastating blow to Angelenos’ financial security, and these funds will provide essential relief to our residents during this moment of economic upheaval.”

The Democratic mayor also brought that message to Twitter.

"We're delivering assistance to Angelenos facing economic hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic," Garcetti tweeted. "Starting Monday, with our new Early Pay LA program, @LADOTOfficial will offer a $20 discount on parking citations paid within 48 hours."

His new program was not well-received on social media.

"ROFL (Rolling On the Floor Laughing)," National Review contributor Pradheep J. Shanker reacted.

"There's that brave, visionary leadership Garcetti is known for," BuzzFeed News' Brandon Wall quipped.

"This is literally a sale on parking tickets," comedian Johnny Taylor tweeted.

"Wow. What did we do to deserve such kindness?" singer Meghan Tonjes sarcastically asked.

"Hey @NobelPrize, you're all set," The Athletic staff writer Zach Harper joked.

"Eric Garcetti heard that Bill de Blasio was the worst mayor in the country and said, 'challenge accepted,'" writer Heidi Moore said.

The Office of the Los Angeles Mayor did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Garcetti also serves as a co-chair of the Biden campaign.