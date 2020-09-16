Expand / Collapse search
Arizona
Los Angeles Angels owner says it's 'very necessary' to vote for Trump

Biden is slightly ahead in the polls in Arizona

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Arte Moreno, the owner of the Los Angeles Angels baseball team, said  Monday that “it’s very necessary” to re-elect the president.

“We all know where we’ve been,” Moreno, a fourth-generation Mexican American, said during a “Latinos for Trump” roundtable at the in Phoenix Arizona Grand Resort & Spa, according to the Arizona Family publication. “It’s necessary to focus on today and the future, and it’s very necessary to vote for President Trump.”

FOX NEWS POLL: BIDEN-TRUMP A 5-POINT RACE IN POST-CONVENTION POLL

President Donald Trump speaks with Arte Moreno, owner of the Los Angeles Angels MLB baseball team, right, at the conclusion of a Latinos for Trump Coalition roundtable at Arizona Grand Resort &amp; Spa, Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Moreno, who purchased Phoenix-based Outdoor Systems advertising in 1984 and turned it into a multi-billion-dollar company, said a second Trump term would help small business owners.

Moreno grew up in a conservative family and has been a longtime Republican candidate supporter and donor. He is also a veteran of the Vietnam War, according to Arizona Family.

Monday’s event -- amid reports showing Joe Biden lagging in Latino support -- was the president’s fifth campaign visit this year to the state where polling shows him slightly behind Biden, The Hill reported.

In 2016, he beat Hillary Clinton in the state by 4%.

