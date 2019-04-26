Trump to receive immigration plan favoring high skills over family ties, Kushner says

Senior White House adviser Jared Kushner said Tuesday that a detailed plan for a merit-based immigration system will be presented to President Trump, giving priority to skilled immigrants rather than those with family ties to the U.S.

“I do believe that the president's position on immigration has been maybe defined by his opponents by what he's against as opposed to what he's for,” Kushner said at the Time 100 Summit in New York City. “What I've done is I've tried to put together a very detailed proposal for him.”

Kushner announced that the new immigration proposal, which Trump will receive this week or next, will resemble the point-based systems in Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and will unify people by ensuring strong wages and secure borders while protecting humanitarian values.

“We want to protect our country's humanitarian values. We want to make sure we're reunifying families, and we want to do this in a way that allows our country to be competitive long term,” he said. “And my hope is we can really do something that unifies people around what we're for on immigration.”

Kushner denied in the same talk that he has clashed with White House staffer Stephen Miller, who’s seen as tougher on immigration than others, adding that the plan was concocted with the help of Miller and Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers.

“And I say that If that if I can get Stephen Miller and Kevin Hassett to agree on an immigration plan, then Middle East peace will be easy by comparison,” Kushner joked, referring to the Israel-Palestine peace plan he’s working on.

After the plan gets presented to Trump, it will likely undergo some changes and then he will decide when to proceed with it, Kushner said.

“It's very, very complicated, but it's a very interesting issue, and if we can solve it, I do think it's a critical component for America's long-term competitive advantage,” he added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.