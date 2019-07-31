Kushner meets with leaders of Jordan, Israel on first day of Mideast tour to unveil peace plan

Jared Kushner met with the leaders of Jordan and Israel on Wednesday to outline the administration's Mideast peace plan on the first day of a five-country tour through the region.

Kushner first discussed the “Deal of the Century,” a plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace, with King Abdullah II in Jordan before heading to Israel for a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, The Jerusalem Post reported.

The administration has been working on the plan for two years.

After the meeting in Jordan, Abdullah reiterated “the need to achieve just, comprehensive and lasting peace on the basis of the two-state solution," Jordan's state news service said, according to Al Arabiya.

It’s not clear if the plan calls for a two-state solution, and it fails to address Israeli occupation, according to Al Arabiya.

U.S. Ambassador David Friedman, who attended the Kushner-Netanyahu meeting, said the U.S. believes in “Palestinian autonomy,” according to The Post.

Kushner will leave on Thursday for Egypt, Morocco and Saudi Arabia.

The Trump administration has invited Arab leaders to a peace summit at Camp David in September to further discuss the plan.

Israeli officials were involved in planning the summit but Netanyahu does not plan to attend.