Kristi Noem slams Obama memoir's 'ridiculous' message

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is taking on former President Obama, suggesting he was hypocritical in arguing the "possibility of America" had yet to be realized.

"I'm not yet ready to abandon the possibility of America," Obama says in his new book, "A Promised Land," excerpted by The Atlantic. He added that he wrote the book "for young people -- as an invitation to bring about, through hard work, determination, and a big dose of imagination, an America that finally aligns with all that is best in us."

OBAMA SAYS 'JURY'S STILL OUT' ON WHETHER AMERICAN DEMOCRACY CAN WORK IN PRESIDENTIAL MEMOIR

"What a ridiculous message," Noem shot back on Twitter. "Obama had 8 years, including 2 with full control of Congress. He sent our jobs to China, left our healthcare system in disarray, our foreign policy in shambles & our people divided. Instead of blaming Trump, Obama should consider what led to 2016."

In the passage, Obama ruminates on the end of his presidency and notes the challenges the country has faced in recent months, including the coronavirus pandemic, a steep recession and nationwide protests against racial injustice. He argues “our democracy seems to be teetering on the brink of crisis – a crisis rooted in a fundamental contest between two opposing visions of what America is and what it should be.”

The excerpt also includes Obama arguing the "jury's still out" on whether Americans "can actually live up to the meaning of our creed."

"And so the world watches America — the only great power in history made up of people from every corner of the planet, comprising every race and faith and cultural practice — to see if our experiment in democracy can work," he said. "To see if we can do what no other nation has ever done. To see if we can actually live up to the meaning of our creed."

"The jury’s still out. I’m encouraged by the record-setting number of Americans who turned out to vote in last week’s election, and have an abiding trust in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, in their character and capacity to do what is right. But I also know that no single election will settle the matter. Our divisions run deep; our challenges are daunting."

Fox News' Thomas Barrabi contributed to this report.