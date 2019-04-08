Kris Kobach: Department of Homeland Security Trump's 'biggest impediment'

The former Kansas Secretary of State on Monday appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and said the Department of Homeland Security has been the “biggest impediment” President Trump has faced while trying to implement his immigration agenda.

Kris Kobach said the agency appeared unwilling to execute many of the president's goals.

TRUMP DECLARES 'COUNTRY IS FULL' IN FOX NEWS INTERVIEW, SAYS U.S. CAN NO LONGER ACCEPT ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS



Trump announced Sunday afternoon that Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen "will be leaving her position" after 16 months. Trump also announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Kevin McAleenan will replace Nielsen as acting secretary

Administration sources told Fox News that Nielsen's background in cybersecurity made her a poor fit to handle border issues, while McAleenan best fits Trump's requirement of being the "toughest cop" on the frontier.

Kobach brought up his first-person experience and frustration he had with the DHS and “foot-dragging.”



Fox News' Samuel Chamberlain, John Roberts and The Associated Press contributed to this report.