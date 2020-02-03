Klobuchar vows to take campaign to New Hampshire: ‘We are strong’

Sen. Amy Klobuchar vowed to take her campaign to New Hampshire regardless of the results from Monday’s Iowa caucuses.

Klobuchar, D-Minn., was the first 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful who took the stage Monday night amid a delay in results from the Iowa Democratic Party.

IOWA CAUCUS VOTES TOTALS DELAYED AMID 'INCONSISTENCIES'

“Somehow, someway, I’m going to get on a plane tonight to New Hampshire,” Klobuchar said. “We are bringing this ticket to New Hampshire, so even in a crowded field of candidates, even during the well-earned impeachment hearing of Donald J. Trump—which kept me bolted to my Senate desk for the last two weeks—we kept fighting and you kept fighting for me.”

She added: “All I can say is, we are here, and we are strong.”

Klobuchar applauded her family, her “tireless” field organizers and “unstoppable volunteers,” who she says “would never give up.”

“My friends here in Iowa, we have beaten the odds every step of the way,” she said. “We have done it on the merits, we have done it with ideas and we have done it with hard work.”

The Iowa Democratic Party reported a delay due to “quality control.” By 11:30 p.m. EST, there were no early results from the caucuses to report.

SANDERS PROJECTS CONFIDENCE AMID IOWA CAUCUS DELAYS

"The integrity of the results is paramount. We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time,” communications director for the Iowa Democratic Party Mandy McClure said in a statement Monday. “What we know right now is that around 25% of precincts have reported, and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016."

Meanwhile, Klobuchar slammed the president and touted her campaign's message.

"We know, in our hearts, that in a democracy, it is not about the loudest voice and the biggest bank account, it is about the idea and the person who can turn those ideas into action," she said. "It is a simple idea that the heart of America is so much bigger than the heart of this guy in the White House."