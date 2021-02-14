Klobuchar on possibility of Trump's political future after Senate acquittal: 'He is done'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said former President Donald Trump's political career is over despite his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial on Saturday.

"He is done," Klobuchar told "Fox News Sunday."

REPUBLICANS WHO VOTED TO CONVICT TRUMP FACE BACKLASH AT HOME

"One, as Mitch McConnell points out, there's a lot of other investigations going on about this man," Klobuchar said. "Two, the American people have now seen clear out what he did. He violated his oath of office in what Liz Cheney called the greatest betrayal of a president's oath of office in history. And those memories and those police officers' screams will be forever etched in the memory of Americans."

Klobuchar's claims come after Democrats acknowledged part of their impeachment push was to disqualify Trump from holding office in the future.

Meanwhile, many Republicans argue that Trump remains a major player in the GOP going forward.

CAN THE SENATE STOP TRUMP RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT AGAIN?

"I spoke to [Trump] last night," Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said earlier in the program. "He's ready to move on and rebuild the Republican Party. He's excited about 2022."

"He's mad at some folks, but I understand that. My goal is to win in 2022 to stop the most radical agenda I've seen coming out of the Democratic presidency of Joe Biden," Graham continued. "We can't do that without Donald Trump, so he's ready to hit the trail, and I'm ready to work with him."

GRAHAM: MCCONNELL 'PUT A LOAD ON REPUBLICANS' BACK' WITH ANTI-TRUMP SPEECH

Before Trump's acquittal, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday did not rule out bringing legislation to bar the former president from office.

"We're first going to finish the impeachment trial and then Democrats will get together and discuss where we go next," Schumer said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democratic senators previously discussed invoking the 14th Amendment of the Constitution to do the same. The amendment states that person shall not be permitted to hold office if they "have engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the U.S. "or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof," unless two-thirds of the House and Senate allow it.

Fox News' Tyler Olson contributed to this report.