Klobuchar mocked for tweet inadvertently arguing Trump should fill SCOTUS vacancy

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., is facing a bit of mockery over a tweet that inadvertently argued that President Trump should fill the vacant Supreme Court seat.

Amid the ongoing battle on Capitol Hill over whether the Senate should confirm a SCOTUS nominee this close to a presidential election, both Republicans and Democrats have been flipping the script from the positions they took in 2016 when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked President Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland.

However, while trying to make the argument that Americans should weigh in on the judicial nominee with their votes for president, Klobuchar botched the execution in a Twitter post.

"The people pick the President; the President nominates the Justice. That is how it works," Klobuchar wrote.

Many conservatives rejoiced in rare agreement with the prominent Democrat.

"I agree and @realDonaldTrump is the President. Glad to have your support on this Amy," Donald Trump Jr. reacted.

"Does someone want to tell her?? ... We the people picked @realdonaldTrump! #FillTheSeatNOW," Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., tweeted.

"Never thought I'd say this but I agree with Amy Klobuchar," Trump campaign rapid response director Andrew Clark said.

Klobuchar, who is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, followed up her tweet roughly an hour later and offered a bit of clarification.

"People are voting RIGHT NOW to pick our president — that president should pick the next Supreme Court Justice," Klobuchar added.

President Trump is expected to announce his SCOTUS nominee by the end of the week and has repeatedly indicated that he would pick a woman to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.