Klobuchar isn't apologizing to Meghan McCain for invoking father on campaign trail

Minnesota senator and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar is not apologizing for invoking the late-Sen. John McCain in an attack aimed at President Trump despite the wishes of his daughter, Meghan McCain.

The feud began on Saturday during a campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, where Klobuchar echoed her late colleague's remarks he told her during Trump's inauguration.

“I sat on that stage between Bernie [Sanders] and John McCain, and John McCain kept reciting to me names of dictators during that speech because he knew more than any of us what we were facing as a nation,” Klobuchar told the crowd. "He understood it. He knew because he knew this man more than any of us did."

That sparked a response from "The View" co-host, who took to Twitter on Monday and urged Klobuchar to not invoker her father during the 2020 election.

"On behalf of the entire McCain family - @AmyKlobuchar please be respectful to all of us and leave my fathers legacy and memory out of presidential politics," McCain tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement made to CNN, the Klobuchar campaign, however, did not offer any apology to the McCain family.

“Senator Klobuchar had a long time friendship with Senator McCain, she has defended him against President Trump’s attacks in the past, and she has deep respect for his family,” Klobuchar Campaign Communications Director Tim Hogan stated.

“While she was simply sharing a memory, she continues to believe that the best stories about Senator McCain are not about the views he had about President Trump: they’re about McCain’s own valor and heroism.”