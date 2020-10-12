Klobuchar tells Barrett: 'I think this hearing is a sham'

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., called the Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett a "sham" while using most of her opening statement at the hearing to blast her Republican colleagues and President Trump.

Klobuchar said that instead of rushing ahead to fill a Supreme Court seat so soon before an election, the Senate should be working on passing coronavirus relief legislation.

"Yes Judge, I think this hearing is a sham. I think it shows real messed-up priorities from the Republican Party," Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar spoke about her husband and father, who both battled coronavirus, and showed an image of one of her constituents who succumbed to the illness.

"The president could have saved so many lives," Klobuchar said. "Instead, he's been reckless. Packing people in without masks for your nomination party, Judge Barrett. Thirty-five people got sick, the president himself ended up in the hospital, and when he leaves Walter Reed still contagious, he defiantly takes off his mask and walks into the White House."

The senator also slammed her GOP colleagues for pushing for a new Supreme Court justice who has criticized the Affordable Care Act in the past, telling Americans that "your health care is on the line."

The Minnesota Democrat admitted that it is highly unlikely that this week's hearing will keep Barrett off the bench, but she called on the public to show Republicans that "enough is enough" by voting them out of office.

"This isn't Donald Trump's country. It is yours," she said.

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., spoke immediately after Klobuchar, saying he agrees with some of her points about coronavirus and the government's handling of the pandemic but questioned why it is relevant during a Supreme Court confirmation hearing.

"I don't know what any of that has to do with what we're here to do today," he said.