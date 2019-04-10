Gillibrand can't say if Hillary Clinton has forgiven her for suggesting Bill should have resigned as President

New York senator and 2020 candidate Kirsten Gillibrand was awkwardly confronted Tuesday about her relationship with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after suggesting that her husband Bill Clinton should have resigned from office.

Back in November 2017 during the early stages of the #MeToo movement, Gillibrand told The New York Times that it would have been an “appropriate response” for former President Clinton to resign over his affair with Monica Lewinsky.

"Things have changed today, and I think under those circumstances there should be a very different reaction," Gillibrand said at the time. "And I think in light of this conversation, we should have a very different conversation about President Trump, and a very different conversation about allegations against him."

Gillibrand, who succeeded Clinton in the Senate and was a big supporter of her 2016 campaign, was confronted by CNN anchor Erin Burnett about their relationship during a televised town hall on Tuesday night.

“Did that comment cost you your relationship with Hillary Clinton?” Burnett asked.

“I don’t think so,” Gillibrand responded.

The 2020 candidate praised the former Secretary of State as a “role model” and that her views of the former president are “very different.”

“Have you spoken to her? Have you had a heart-to-heart since that moment,” Burnett followed.

“Yes, I have,” Gillibrand answered.

The sitting senator revealed that Secretary Clinton has given her campaign advice, which took the CNN anchor by surprise.

“So is it a sense of- do you feel like she understands or has forgiven you?” Burnett asked.

“You’ll have to ask her that,” the senator replied. “But my fondness for her and my respect for her are very strong. She’s somebody who I still admire and look up to and she has given a lot to this country. And so I think our relationship is strong."