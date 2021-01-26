Pipeline worker slams Biden for canceling Keystone XL Pipeline: 'Like a kick in the stomach'

A pipeline worker who has worked in the industry for 53 years is speaking out against President Joe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

"It’s like a kick in the stomach that knocks the wind out of you," Guy Williams, who would have been an inspector on the project, told Steve Doocy on "Fox & Friends" on Tuesday. "We’ve waited on this pipeline for 10 years."

The president signed an executive order last week revoking the March 2019 permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline. The project was expected to create approximately 13,000 high-paying union jobs in the U.S. and Canada, according to an October 2020 report.

"The United States must be in a position to exercise vigorous climate leadership in order to achieve a significant increase in global climate action and put the world on a sustainable climate pathway," the order reads in part. "Leaving the Keystone XL pipeline permit in place would not be consistent with my Administration’s economic and climate imperatives."

In response, Williams pointed to several environmental studies done by those involved in the project to ensure its safety.

"We’ve done every environmental study known to mankind, have done them and done them over again," Williams said. "Trust me, we’ve done our due diligence."

"We know what we’re doing right now. You know, just let us go do it," he added.

Williams, who is a second-generation pipeline worker, thought of his grandchildren, saying Biden should "look into their eyes" and tell them about the executive order.

"You come look at them in the face, and tell them that, ‘You know, I just, [with] one stroke of the pen, killed eleven thousand high-paying jobs,’" Williams said.

Williams questioned where those who were expecting to work on the project would be able to find jobs.

"I have no idea," Williams said. "I live in a predominantly farming community in the Louisiana Delta land."

"There’s basically no industry whatsoever here," he added.

Fox News’ Anthony Rocchio contributed to this report.