McCarthy's fundraising haul breaks record among House Republicans

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., broke his party's fundraising record by taking in $33.7 million through the first half of 2019, according to figures released by his campaign on Wednesday.

McCarthy, the top Republican in the House, raised $10.6 million in the second quarter, adding to his first quarter haul of $23.1 million. In total, McCarthy has more than doubled the funds raised by former House Speaker Paul Ryan, who took in $15 million in the first two quarters of 2018.

Of the $33.7 million, $8.8 million has been allocated to the reelection campaigns of various Republican House members, while $10.7 million has been distributed to the National Republican Congressional Committee and state parties.

"Republicans are on offense, fighting back and winning against the socialist agenda coming from House Democrats," McCarthy said in a statement.

The seven-term lawmaker claimed the House Democratic caucus was in "chaos" amid intraparty policy disputes that have "left this majority rudderless and exposed their inability to solve problems on behalf of the American people.

"The substantial resources raised thus far will allow us to take our vision and message to the people," McCarthy added.

The "chaos" claim appeared to be a reference to tensions between newly-elected Democratic lawmakers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who publicly took aim at freshman progressive members in recent weeks for voting against a $4.6 billion border aid package late last month.

McCarthy has ramped up travel across the country ahead of the 2020 elections and has met with at least 61 potential House GOP candidates, a spokesman for the minority leader's office told Fox News.