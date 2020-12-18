McCarthy: Anyone who heard what FBI told me 'would never allow Swalwell to be on the Intel Committee'

House Intelligence Committee member Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., should no longer be allowed to serve on the prestigious panel, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told "The Story" Friday after attending a briefing on the Democrat's ties to purported Chinese spy Fang Fang.

"What I learned today, and anyone who was in that room with me, would never allow Swalwell to be on the Intel Committee or to continue to be on it," McCarthy told host Martha MacCallum.

McCarthy added that he had asked to be briefed on the relationship between Swalwell and Fang, aka Christine Fang, since the details were published by Axios last week.

"I was not briefed. That is when I first learned about it," he said. "I had two different FBI briefings scheduled that were canceled on the day, and now it came on Friday, and we were briefed together, Speaker Pelosi and myself, for more than an hour."

MCCARTHY GETS FBI BRIEFING ON SWALWELL: 'HE SHOULD NOT BE ON INTEL'

McCarthy declined to talk about the content of the briefing -- including whether Swalwell and Fang had a sexual relationship -- but noted to MacCallum that "many of the questions that he [Swalwell] raised and posed to people, or made accusations about people, is actually what happened to him.

"If you read the press, it was the FBI that went to him ... not he going to them ..." McCarthy added. "I would assume it would be pretty serious if the FBI came to you [and said] that they knew this person was a spy for another country."

"I know he should not be serving on Intel," McCarthy emphasized. "What I read in the paper, this individual got to know him as a city councilman, helped him run for Congress, and remember what Eric Swalwell did last year? He ran for president, as well. He's raised a lot of questions on other people.

"I just think for what I know, for what the FBI presented, it is without a shadow of a doubt, I have no question as a Republican leader, I would never appoint anyone with that information I have on them."