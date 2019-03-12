Kevin McCarthy disagrees with former speaker Paul Ryan's assessment that some Dems could beat Trump

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy publicly clashed with former speaker Paul Ryan over Ryan's assertion on Monday that President Trump's personality could cost him re-election.

“I disagree,” the California Republican told reporters at the House GOP weekly press conference. “I believe this president will win re-election. I believe this president could run on many different items, mostly about what he promised he would do for the American public and which he’s been able to achieve.”

ROSIE O’DONNELL SAYS BIDEN IS ‘TOO OLD’ TO LAUNCH WHITE HOUSE BID

Ryan, who left Congress in January after Republicans lost control of the House in the last election, reportedly said during a speech in Vero Beach, Fla., that Trump would be unable to win a second term based on personality alone.

“The person who defines that race is going to win the race. If this is about Donald Trump and his personality, he isn’t going to win it,” Ryan said according to TCPalm.com.

McCarthy fired back on Tuesday, arguing that the remark focuses on one narrow aspect of Trump’s presidency.

TRUMP SLAMS DEMOCRATS FOR CAMPAIGNING ON ‘SEDUCTIVE’ SOCIALIST POLICIES

“I think you’re pinpointing maybe one minute of a one-hour rally.”

McCarthy said that the alternative to Trump would likely be a nominee from the new “Democratic socialist party.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He continued: “This president has been able to make great achievements, and I know on his record, overwhelmingly he will be re-elected.”