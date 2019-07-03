Acting DHS secretary says AOC's border facility statements 'not accurate,' praises agents' work

A claim by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., that migrants being held at a Texas border facility had to drink from a toilet is inaccurate, according to acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

Border Patrol agents are doing incredible work with limited resources, and Congress must step up and provide more support, he said Wednesday on "Special Report."

"It's just not accurate," he said of the Bronx lawmaker's claim.

"We would never ask anyone to drink out of a toilet. The women in that cell had access to a five-gallon jug of water with cups right outside the door of their cell -- which was not locked."

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez reacted to her visit to the facility.

"This was them on their best behavior and they put them in a room with no running water, and these women were being told by CBP officers to drink out of the toilet," she said. "And that was them knowing a congressional visit was coming."

The New York Democrat said people of all ages were being mistreated.

She also said she "forced herself" into one of the cells to get a better look and spoke with a woman who claimed the guards were practicing "psychological warfare" by interrupting their sleep and calling them names.

In his interview with Mike Emanuel, McAleenan said it took Congress several weeks to approve emergency supplemental funding, after asking lawmakers to go further and "close loopholes" he claimed are aggravating the crisis at the border.

"It was a crisis the whole time," he said.

"It took us too long to get that aid and frankly I think it's important for your viewers to understand, a lot of concern about the number of children in our custody. I've been sounding the alarm for a long time on that."

