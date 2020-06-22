White House adviser Kevin Hassett stepping down

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett will depart his unpaid position this summer after two separate stints working for President Trump, the White House confirmed to Fox News on Monday.

Hassett's role was temporary from the beginning, and he'll return to his posts at the Hoover Institution and the Lindsey Group, Axios first reported.

Hassett had served as Trump's Council of Economic Advisers chair before leaving for the private sector in 2019, then returning to the administration because of the coronavirus pandemic in March.

"The recovery has begun," Hassett told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo last week. "I think that, you know, pretty much we're looking for an acceleration over the summer and then a real boom in the second half of the year."

