Kentucky woman's death was ‘hastened’ by ‘frustration’ with Trump White House, obituary claimed

The obituary for a Kentucky woman who passed away in November reportedly claimed that her death “was hastened” by her concern over the Trump administration.

The tribute to the life of Frances Irene Finley Williams, 87, who died “peacefully at home” on Nov. 21, remembered her as “an avid bridge player” and “a voracious reader,” while also reflecting on her being a fan of Elvis Presley and Willie Nelson, according to Newsweek.

The obituary, which described her as “a passionate Democrat,” also reportedly included a line about Trump.

“Her passing was hastened by her continued frustration with the Trump administration,” it read.

Williams son, Art, told Newsweek that he thought the president and the current state of America negatively affected his mother’s health.

Following her death, the family submitted the obituary, photos and a $1,684.44 check to the Cremation Society of Kentucky, which gave it to The Louisville Courier-Journal to be included in the publication for a few days, Newsweek reported.

However, the family later learned that the Courier-Journal would not print the obituary “with the one sentence that refers to Pres. Trump,” Art told the outlet.

Art was reportedly notified via email that the line violated the Courier-Journal’s “policy against negative content.”

While the family ultimately decided to remove the line from Williams’ obituary, Art took to social media on the subject in January, Newsweek reported.

“I was--and still am, dumbfounded, surprised--but most of all disappointed and aghast that a once historically- courageous American newspaper that exists by reason of freedom of speech would so trivially move to abate the free speech that it seems, when convenient, to hypocritically champion,” the post said, according to Newsweek.

Art reportedly also sought an apology for his father, a World War II veteran who had just lost his wife.

Richard Green, the editor for the Courier Journal, told Fox News via email that upon learning about the situation, the publication “immediately dug into what happened” and ultimately sought to remedy the situation.

He explained that paid obituaries, which are managed by the outlet’s corporate sales team, “are not processed locally, and the Newsroom does not see these paid obits before publication.”

“It took a little digging, but we discovered that someone on a Wisconsin Sales Team that handles obits made a bad call and said the obituary that was presented by the family could not be published,” Green said.

Following the discovery, Green said he got involved as “it was a bad decision, and we are rectifying it.”

Green offered an apology to Williams’ family and the newspaper is “republishing the obituary for the family for free,” he said.