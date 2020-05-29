Kentucky protester loses job over effigy hanging; Lee Greenwood 'furious' song was used

A Kentucky protester who was recently seen participating in the hanging of an effigy of Gov. Andy Beshear has lost his job, according to reports.

The protester was identified as Terry Bush, an employee of an auto dealer, the Courier Journal of Louisville reported. The newspaper said Bush’s wife, Patsy Bush, confirmed the firing.

“He was fired because this governor is more important than the regular Joe out in this state trying to put food on their tables,” Patsy Bush told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, singer Lee Greenwood said he was "furious" that one of his songs, "God Bless the USA," was played during the protest.

“I am furious that they used my song in an attempt to give strength to their event, and do not condone their behavior and its use in conjunction with a suggested lynching, even one that is purely symbolic,” Greenwood said in a statement.

“To be clear, I absolutely support the right for citizens to unite in protest and public gathering. However, my song was written solely to inspire and unite, not further divide and distance our country, certainly as in times of strife as we are today.”

Neil Huffman Auto Group said it terminated an employee after an internal review, without confirming whether it was Bush, saying the company “does not condone threats of violence in any form."

“There is no place for hate or intolerance at any of our dealerships," Shannon Huffman, the auto dealer's human resources manager, posted on social media this week.

Beshear commented on the protest and the firing this week, saying state Republicans shared in the blame even though they joined Democrats in condemning the protest.

"You cannot fan the flames and condemn the fire," Beshear said Tuesday, according to the Courier-Journal.

“Different decisions have consequences and I would hope that we would all make better decisions,” the Democrat added Wednesday, according to The Associated Press. “But you don’t simply in the moment make a dummy with somebody’s face on it and hang it up. I think what we saw was an act intended to create fear and terror.”

The effigy was hanged in a tree near the Statehouse during what was billed as a protest rally in defense of constitutional rights, including the right to bear arms. The rally turned into a protest against coronavirus restrictions and Beshear’s administration, according to news reports, with protesters chanting outside the governor’s mansion for him to come outside.

