Kenosha protesters throw water at Trump supporters, video shows

Two anti-Trump protesters were captured on video throwing water on a Trump-supporting couple as the president visited Kenosha, Wisc. on Monday.

Fox News witnessed the incident and spoke with John and Laurie Ward, the married couple supporting the president.

The video shows protesters throwing water in Laurie Ward’s face two times before her husband can be seen holding her back as the protesters run off outside the Kenosha County Courthouse.

About five minutes before they threw the water, a Fox News photographer said he saw one of the two protesters spit on the arm of an elderly woman who was carrying a Trump sign. The two anti-Trump protesters, two females, switched their clothes and once again began engaging with Trump supporters.

Laurie insisted this behavior was not representative of her town. “Once again, this is not Kenosha. It never has been. This is not us. We were always known as “Ken-no-where,” she told Fox News in an interview.

Ward said she first got into a verbal altercation with the women, who started screaming “F this and F that.”

“I said listen, people without intelligence use that kind of language and that’s when I got the water,” Ward continued.

“I don’t like being attacked. My wife doesn’t have a racist bone in her body and neither do I. We look at people as people. And when we get attacked by someone trying to burn down my city, that’s wrong,” John Ward added. “When I try to tell them that that’s party to the crime of anarchy, and they could be prosecuted, they didn’t like what they heard so they threw water at us because they didn’t like what they heard. That’s not American.”

On Tuesday, President Trump visited Kenosha, the location of recent riots after a police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, in the back seven times -- leaving him paralyzed.

Protesters have marched every night since the shooting, with some demonstrations leading to unrest that damaged buildings and vehicles. Authorities say Kyle RIttenhouse, a 17-year-old from northern Illinois, shot and killed two protesters in Kenosha on Tuesday night. The defendant's legal team claim he acted in self defense.

Earlier Monday, Trump toured property damaged by the violence, blasting "anti-American" riots, and promised to help rebuild.

The president announced $1 million to Kenosha law enforcement "so you have extra money to go out and do what you have to do." He also announced $4 million to support local businesses affected by the violence, and $42 million to support public safety statewide -- including support for law enforcement and prosecutors.

On Sunday, police supporters showed up in full force to counter the police brutality demonstrations. Some attending the rally in the Wisconsin city wore "back the blue" shirts. Others carried American flags. They applauded when law enforcement vehicles rolled by.

Amid the continued unrest, a 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. state of emergency curfew that was set to expire Sunday has been extended through 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Kenosha County sheriff's office said.

Blake's shooting sparked renewed protests against racial injustice and police brutality several months after George Floyd's May 25 death in the custody of Minneapolis police touched off a wider reckoning on race.

Floyd, a Black man, died after Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.