Kennedy: Democrats, some Republicans 'have their bowels in an uproar' over Trump not conceding

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said President Trump had every right to contest the results of the 2020 election in an appearance on "America's Newsroom," adding all voter fraud allegations should be investgated.

"Many Democrats, some Republicans, a lot of members of the media, have their bowels in an uproar because the president refuses to concede and he's gone to court," he said. "Everybody's entitled to their opinion. This is America. The president has every right to offer his opinion about the election. Number two, he has every right to go to court and contest the results of the election, and you have every right to disagree. But that doesn't degrade democracy. It elevates it."

Kennedy said, unlike in authoritarian countries, the matter could be resolved in U.S. courts rather than with a "coup." While he said there was nothing "inherently fraudulent" about mail-in voting, he stipulated a lot more could go wrong with the practice. Trump has repeatedly claimed the election was "rigged" and President-elect Joe Biden could not have gotten more than 80 million votes.

On "Hannity" Wednesday night, a Pennsylvania poll watcher and data scientist recounted what he called a "forensically destructive" voter canvassing procedure. He claimed to have witnessed at least 24 instances of USB drives being uploaded to computers at a canvassing center with no outside oversight.

However, federal and state officials have not discovered evidence that would overturn Biden's victory. Attorney General William Barr said this week that the Department of Justice is following up on specific complaints and irregularities but has not found proof of widespread fraud.

Asked how far he wanted Trump to push for overturning the results, Kennedy said that was up to Trump. He added Rudy Giuliani would not be his "first choice" to lead the legal fight, calling for attorneys with a better understanding of election codes in particular states.

"Should fraud be investigated? The short answer is yes," Kennedy said. "The long answer is hell yes."