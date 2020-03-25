Millions for Kennedy Center, arts included in Senate coronavirus stimulus package

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Senate stimulus compromise package aimed at helping Americans cope with the economic woes caused by the coronavirus crisis includes millions for the arts.

The inclusion in the Senate bill follows an outcry from conservatives over a host of provisions in the House Democrats' coronavirus proposal earlier this week, which critics said addressed liberal priorities rather than the coronavirus pandemic.

The appropriations text, released Wednesday along with the draft bill itself, includes $25 million in funding for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington D.C. That is down from the $35 million that was included in the recent Democratic-proposed House legislation.

The Senate bill also provides $75 million to each the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. That is down from the $300 million for each that was in the House stimulus bill.

That $25 million for the Kennedy Center is designated to helping the center "prevent, prepare for, and respond to coronavirus, domestically or internationally, including deep cleaning and information technology to improve telework capability and for operations and maintenance requirements related to the consequences of coronavirus."

The Senate stimulus package is expected to receive a vote soon in the Senate as soon as Wednesday. The House will then consider the legislation.

The Kennedy Center has canceled all of its public events through May 10 due to the coronavirus, and has released a variety of "Digital Stage" performances in social media posts to tide art lovers over while they are staying at home to comply with a variety of government orders and guidances to reduce the spread of the virus.