Ken Starr grades Mueller report ‘incomplete’ on obstruction of justice

Whitewater Independent Counsel Ken Starr said Monday he grades Robert Mueller’s report into obstruction of justice by President Trump an "incomplete" following the public release of the report's "principal conclusions."

“Bob Mueller did this incredibly thorough investigation,” Starr told “Fox & Friends” Monday. “But with obstruction he gets an incomplete.”

“He kicked that over to (Attorney General) Bill Barr,” he said. “Bill, showing his wisdom, said, ‘Okay. Bob Mueller you’ve been reporting to Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who appointed you. The two of us are going to review your paper. We’re going to complete the paper for you.’”

He added: “And they found—and I think given what we know in the public domain—there was no obstruction of justice whatsoever.”

Mueller's report drew no conclusion as to whether Trump obstructed justice in his report, which also found that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia to influence the presidential election, Barr said Sunday in a letter notifying Congress of the report's major findings.

Barr said the Mueller report neither found Trump committed a crime nor exonerated him.

Starr, whose investigation into Whitewater led to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, said it was Mueller’s responsibility to come to a decision.

“But the way the report came to Bill Barr, our Attorney General, it’s difficult, he said. “There’s evidence here and there’s evidence there. As I said this is sort of Hamlet-like, I don’t know what to do, so I’m going to kick it to the fifth floor of the Justice Department.”