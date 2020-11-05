Ken Starr: 2020 election may be remembered as one 'where the ultimate results are called into question'

The 2020 election “may be viewed as the election where the ultimate results are called into question” because of “the lack of integrity or the appearance of the lack of integrity in the process,” former Whitewater independent counsel Kenneth Starr told “Outnumbered Overtime” on Thursday.

“Philadelphia does indeed have, sad to say, a very, very sorry history of voter fraud,” added Starr, a Fox News contributor who encouraged viewers to “simply look it up.”

“Voter fraud convictions in Philadelphia ... we’re not talking about rhetoric now, we’re talking about facts and the facts are that as recently as this year there has been a conviction in Philadelphia for voter fraud,” Starr went on.

In May, a former Democratic elections judge pleaded guilty for his role in accepting bribes to cast fraudulent ballots and certify false voting results in primary elections in Philadelphia, prosecutors said.

Two months later, a federal grand jury indicted disgraced former Pennsylvania congressman Michael “Ozzie” Myers, accusing the well-connected Philadelphia Democrat of election fraud during primary elections in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The indictment charges Myers with paying cash to an elections judge to fabricate votes for his clients.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign has sued to overturn a Supreme Court decision allowing Pennsylvania officials to continue counting mail-in ballots until Friday, so long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.

The Supreme Court last month ruled 4-4 to keep a lower court decision in place that allows ballots postmarked by Election Day to be counted for another three days despite a Republican request for a stay on that decision. Last week, the high court denied a Republican request to fast-track their appeal to block the extended deadline.

“There is an order from an appellate judges in Pennsylvania saying the [election] observers go in, in other words the Trump campaign has won this round," Starr said.

“So it now obviously depends on what the other side, the Democrats, see fit to do,” he continued. “Shame on them if they say, as they may in the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, we don’t want observers in. Really? You don’t want checks and balances? Why? You need to answer that question.”

The “problem with the Pennsylvania Supreme Court," Starr said, is that “it is deeply partisan.”

The Trump campaign has also said it is filing a federal lawsuit in Las Vegas Thursday to stop the counting of what it calls “illegal votes” in Nevada. The campaign claims to have evidence that people who are deceased and nonresidents of Nevada have cast ballots in the 2020 election. Trump 2020 officials insist they are not seeking to stop the vote but rather ensure that every “legal“ vote is counted and that no “illegal” votes are counted.

Nevada, with its six electoral votes, has become a key battleground state in the 2020 race. As of Thursday afternoon, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads Trump by more than 11,000 votes.

During a news conference on Thursday, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria told reporters “we are not aware of any improper ballots that are being processed.” He did, however, acknowledge that “mail ballots on this scale is very new to the state of Nevada."

“It sounds to me as if the process [in Nevada] is unfolding,” Starr told host Harris Faulkner on Thursday, noting that he “very much liked it” that Gloria “kept referring to state law” during the news conference.

“That’s exactly right because what is going to be an issue in other states is the failure to abide by state law,” Starr added, pointing to “the fundamental constitutional requirement that the legislature of the state is the boss.”

Starr went on to say that “it’s comforting to hear” Gloria’s view “that there is no voter fraud,” noting that “we will obviously have to see.”

