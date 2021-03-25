Rep. Ken Buck stops accepting donations from Big Tech companies

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., has decided to stop accepting donations from Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Buck has been critical of Big Tech in recent months as the largest companies in the U.S. face regulatory scrutiny, accusing them of crushing marketplace competition, collaborating with China and "silencing conservative voices" in a July op-ed for Fox Business.

"As the lead Republican on the antitrust subcommittee working to hold Big Tech accountable for their anti-competitive and monopolistic behavior, I cannot continue to accept campaign donations from Facebook, Google, or Amazon," Buck told Fox News in a statement.

He added that starting Thursday, he "will no longer accept any money from these companies."

BIG TECH CRACKDOWNS 'AS TERRIFYING AS THE GOVERNMENT ARRESTING YOU,' AUTHOR ABIGAIL SHRIER SAYS

Buck received $2,500 from Google LLC NetPAC and $2,500 from Amazon PAC in 2020, according to Federal Election Commission filings, as Axios first reported.

The congressman also applauded a decision from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, to turn down six-figure donations from both Facebook and Google, according to Axios.

"Good to see fellow conservatives follow my lead," he tweeted Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the first Big Tech hearing since the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, though it was one of many Big Tech hearings that have taken place since last year on subjects ranging from censorship to market dominance.

Buck is expected to introduced antitrust bills targeting the tech industry with House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee Chair Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., "soon," according to Axios.