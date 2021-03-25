Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TECH
Published

Rep. Ken Buck stops accepting donations from Big Tech companies

Buck has been critical of Big Tech companies in recent months

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Rep. Ken Buck: Big Tech is infiltrating Biden teamVideo

Rep. Ken Buck: Big Tech is infiltrating Biden team

Colorado congressman reacts to Big Tech's influence on the 2020 presidential election

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., has decided to stop accepting donations from Big Tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon.

Buck has been critical of Big Tech in recent months as the largest companies in the U.S. face regulatory scrutiny, accusing them of crushing marketplace competition, collaborating with China and "silencing conservative voices" in a July op-ed for Fox Business.

"As the lead Republican on the antitrust subcommittee working to hold Big Tech accountable for their anti-competitive and monopolistic behavior, I cannot continue to accept campaign donations from Facebook, Google, or Amazon," Buck told Fox News in a statement.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) speaks during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law hearing. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) speaks during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law hearing. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

He added that starting Thursday, he "will no longer accept any money from these companies."

BIG TECH CRACKDOWNS 'AS TERRIFYING AS THE GOVERNMENT ARRESTING YOU,' AUTHOR ABIGAIL SHRIER SAYS

Buck received $2,500 from Google LLC NetPAC and $2,500 from Amazon PAC in 2020, according to Federal Election Commission filings, as Axios first reported. 

The congressman also applauded a decision from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, to turn down six-figure donations from both Facebook and Google, according to Axios.

"Good to see fellow conservatives follow my lead," he tweeted Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai testified Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee in the first Big Tech hearing since the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, though it was one of many Big Tech hearings that have taken place since last year on subjects ranging from censorship to market dominance. 

Buck is expected to introduced antitrust bills targeting the tech industry with House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee Chair Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., "soon," according to Axios.

More from Politics