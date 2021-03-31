Gov. Kemp slams left's 'outrageous' claims on Georgia election law: 'Hypocrisy running rampant'

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that the progressive backlash against the state's election reform law is "outrageous" and "hypocrisy" that has gone "rampant." The Washington Post Fact Checker knocked President Biden for falsely claiming the new law "ends voting hours early," giving him its harshest rating of Four Pinocchios for spreading the misinformation.

TRUMP PRAISES, BIDEN DECRIES GEORGIA'S NEW ELECTION BILL

BRIAN KEMP: That's outrageous, what people are saying. The political groups and others, non-profits, whoever can still do that, if they're outside the 150-foot buffer around the polling location or 25 feet from the end of the line. So it's not like you still can't do those things. We're just trying to keep voters from being harassed and electioneered while they're standing in line, preparing to vote. We've had laws like that and most states have around the country for years. But as you know, hypocrisy is running rampant right now.

This bill makes it easy to vote and hard to cheat. I heard you mention that President Biden got four Pinocchio's from The Washington Post, which is incredible because they're absolutely right. What he was saying is not true. And even more hypocrisy was Stacey Abrams celebrating New Jersey expanding the nine days of early voting when her own state of Georgia has 17. And we just added more opportunities on the weekend. So they’re being mis-truthful about what the bill does.

…

We've got 134 out of 159 counties in this bill will actually be expanding the number of hours that people can vote in the process. So what he's saying is not true. But, you know, it leads to the question of this is all just a distraction for them to make a case to do an unconstitutional power grab with H.R. 1 and also to distract from ... a crisis of people blowing across the southern border. You know, perhaps they should pay more attention to that than our January voting times that we have in Georgia, especially compared to [Biden's] own state of Delaware.

