Kellyanne Conway’s husband rips Trump for ‘pathological’ lying, claims president has ‘disorder’

The husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway blasted President Trump on Wednesday, claiming Trump has a problem with "pathological” lying.

George Conway, an attorney who has become an outspoken critic of the president via Twitter messages, posted a thread that began when he called out Trump for claiming that Judge Amy Berman Jackson's sentencing of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort earlier in the day had exonerated the president from the Russian collusion narrative.

“Have we ever seen this degree of brazen, pathological mendacity in American public life?" Conway asked in a tweet. "One day he makes a harmless slip of the tongue, something any mentally balanced person would laugh off. But instead he lies about it. He denies what the world can see on videotape. Even his donors and supporters wonder, what is wrong with him? Why would he feel compelled to tell such an absurd lie?"

Conway then invoked Trump’s recent meeting with Apple CEO Tim Cook, whom the president referred to as “Tim Apple.” Trump reportedly later told RNC donors that he had really said “Tim Cook Apple,” uttering Cook's last name softly, but then reversed course on Twitter when he claimed he called the CEO “Tim Apple” to “save time and words.”

Conway also mocked the president’s two-hour-long CPAC speech, which he called “incoherent.”

“The judge says, in open court, that Manafort’s lawyers’ ‘no collusion’ ‘mantra’ was patently ridiculous because it was irrelevant to the charges at hand- not that there was no proof of collusion, just that whether there was or wasn’t was irrelevant to the proceedings at hand,” Conway wrote. “And yet he lies again – a blatant lie – about what the judge said in open court.”

Conway later suggested that the president has a “disorder” and that an inquiry needs to be made regarding his “condition of mind.”

“It’s not rational, because it’s a lie that no reasonable person would believe. It undermines his credibility. It’s self-defeating. But these are just two of… how many examples? Hundreds? Thousands? Is it possible to count?” he asked. “At any level of government in this country, in any party, have we ever seen anything like this? It’s beyond politics. It’s nuts. It’s a disorder. Whether or not impeachment is in order, a serious inquiry needs to be made about this man’s condition of mind.”

Instances of the president or members of the Trump family publicly criticizing George Conway have been relatively rare. But one sharply worded Twitter message came in December from Eric Trump.

"Of all the ugliness in politics, the utter disrespect George Conway shows toward his wife, her career, place of work, and everything she has fought SO hard to achieve, might top them all," Eric Trump wrote. "@KellyannePolls is great person and frankly his actions are horrible."