Kellyanne Conway tests positive for COVID-19, experiencing 'mild' symptoms

Former counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway announced she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms, including a cough.

Conway, who recently stepped down from her White House position to focus on her family, made the announcement on Twitter on Friday night.

“Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.

“As always,” Conway continued, “my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

Conway’s confirmation of her positive test result came less than 24 hours after President Trump announced on Twitter that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted the virus.

The president has since been transported to Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland as a precautionary measure after he began to exhibit mild symptoms.

Prior to his helicopter ride to the hospital Friday afternoon, Trump recorded a video in which he informed the public that he was “doing very well.”

Conway, 53, was in attendance at last Saturday's White House Rose Garden event at which President Trump announced his nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Several other attendees of the same event have also tested positive for the coronavirus, in addition to President Trump and the first lady.

Those attendees who have since tested positiive include U.S. Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

Conway announced in late August that she would be leaving the White House at the end of the month. The move follwed media reports about online posts by at least one of her four children with her husband, attorney George Conway.

Conway's Friday message left unclear whether her husband and children had tested positive for the virus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.