Kellyanne Conway rips AOC on sympathy for migrants: 'All talk, no dollars'

White House adviser Kellyanne Conway Tuesday accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., of being hypocritical for claiming to care about migrants while refusing to approve additional congressional funding to improve conditions at the border.

"How many migrant women did @AOC help by voting AGAINST the $4.6 billion bipartisan humanitarian aid that is FOR THEM?" Conway asked on Tuesday. "(She even voted against the Democrat aid package). All talk, no dollars."

Her comments came just after Ocasio-Cortez visited a migrant detention camp where, she claimed, women were told to drink out of toilets -- an assertion that former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan called "ridiculous."

Ocasio-Cortez has frequently criticized border conditions and cited them as a reason to halt funding for two of the nation's chief immigration enforcement agencies -- Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Conway, on Tuesday, accused Ocasio-Cortez of using her border visit as a photo-op and called on others to challenge her claim about the camp she visited.

Ocasio-Cortez responded by blasting Conway for a lack of connection with migrants and suggesting she didn't believe that all human beings were worthy of basic dignity.

"How many migrant women has Kellyanne Conway touched? Hugged? Sat on a concrete floor with? Actually listened to? The answer is none," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, prompting Conway's tweet about border funding.

The New York congresswoman also criticized her colleagues on Tuesday, saying they failed to include amendments to provide accountability for spending by immigration authorities.